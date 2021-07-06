See the Entire Kennedy Family Pose Together for Annual Fourth of July Photo

If you thought your family's annual holiday pic was one to beat, wait until you see the Kennedys.
The entire tribe—spanning across at least three generations—got together for their annual Fourth of July photo and it's definitely one for the books.
Kerry Kennedy, who is the third daughter of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, took to Instagram on July 5 to share the impressive pic of herself alongside dozens of her other family members. The writer captioned the post, "Happy Fourth of July from our family (and friends) to yours!"
In the celebratory photo, the entire family struck a pose while on an outdoor lawn on what appears to be the family's estate on the water in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Although it isn't clear if Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (whose great uncle was John F. Kennedy) were in attendance—another famous couple was spotted in the photo: Conor Kennedy and his model girlfriend, Ava Dash.
Just as an extra refresher for those who may not know: Conor is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy (and ex of Taylor Swift) and Ava is the daughter of mogul Damon Dash. Conor and Ava recently made their first appearance as a couple at a party in the Hamptons in June.
"Conor and Ava were so lovely together and dancing with each other the whole night," a source told E! News at the time. "They helped set up for the event and are two of the most kind and down to earth people. You can really see how in love they are and how comfortable and close they are."
And now judging by her appearance in the family's annual photo, it's safe to say that things are heating up pretty fast between the two. As for Chris and his adorable family, since he was spotted posing in the 2019 version of the family pic also shared by Kerry, we'll just keep our eye out for him in the already-anticipated annual pic next year.