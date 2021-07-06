See the First Trailer For Netflix's New Reality Show My Unorthodox Life

Netflix is taking us into the home of Julia Haart in their new reality series My Unorthodox Life.

Though many viewers may not recognize her name, Julia is a prominent figure in the fashion industry, as she's the CEO of Elite World Group. In her day-to-day role, the 50-year-old businesswoman oversees a company that represents over 5,400 musicians, models and actors, including Willow Smith, Kendall Jenner, Jessie J, Coco Rocha and Cody Simpson. In other words, she's a pretty big deal.

But the story of the CEO's rise to power is an impressive feat in itself, because up until 2013, she was a member of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.

Born as Talia Leibov in Soviet-era Russia, the fashion mogul was raised in the religion and adhered to its strict values throughout much of her life. But after many years, Julia decided she wanted to leave her husband and start a new life for herself and her four children outside of the community.

From that point on, Julia started her eponymous shoe brand, before becoming the creative director of La Perla and later, the CEO of Elite World Group.