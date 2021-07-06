Watch Kim Kardashian Totally Wipe Out While Attempting to Wakeboard

Kim Kardashian is putting her athletic skills to the test.
The mom of four shared a hilarious video to her Instagram Story of herself crashing into the water while wakeboarding during a family outing on Monday, July 5. After being told by instructors to "relax" while riding on a board that was being towed behind a motorboat, the SKIMS founder managed to slip right off and into the waves. However, she also posted a video of herself quickly getting right back on and cruising effortlessly through the open water.
The short but funny clip was just one of many family-filled posts uploaded from the star during the holiday weekend. Not only were Kim's kids—including 5-year-old son Saint and 3-year-old daughter Chicago—spotted have their own fun in the sun, but Kim also joked that sister Khloe Kardashian wasn't the biggest fan of her chosen playlist. (For full reference, Kim was blasting Celine Dion for the special occasion).
However, Kim and Khloe weren't the only sisters enjoying the Fourth of July weekend out and about with their kids. Younger sister Kylie Jenner also appeared to be in attendance, as she shared an Instagram Story video of her 3-year-old daughter Stormi playing around with her cousin, Chicago. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared a photo of Travis Scott holding Stormi while walking on a dock near the water.
Kim's recent adventurous post comes on the heels of her more leisurely trip to Italy, where the star toured the Vatican with model Kate Moss and did a little sightseeing while also out there on business.
Safe to say we won't see Kim take up wakeboarding as a competitive hobby, but it sure was fun to see her try.