All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 5 Fashion

Last week's episode of The Bachelorette had a lot of Thomas-centered drama. That's done (until the Men Tell All episode) and this week is all about the official arrival of Blake Moynes. After catching feelings for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams last season, Blake is back for a third shot at love with Katie Thurston and the guys are so not here for it.
Fans have been eagerly anticipating Blake's entry to the season, but just like every week, we're also here for the fashions. If you watch the show thinking "I wonder where she got that dress" every week, don't worry because we have you covered. We hit pause on all the key moments to take a closer look at Katie, Tayshia, and Kaitlyn Bristowe's outfits.
We will update this list throughout the episode, tracking down the looks as we see them and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly. Keep on scrolling to see the outfits from the episode along with some alternatives in petite, tall, and plus sizes.
Tayshia did Katie a solid by letting the guys know that another suitor would be joining the cast. Of course, all the men sat there in a panic, wondering who the mystery contender could be. However, the viewers have known for weeks that Blake was on his way, so it was easy to get distracted by Tayshia's cute, tan jacket instead.
Rails Collins Linen Blend Utility Jacket
Some of the outfits on The Bachelorette are only suitable for special events, but this utility jacket from Episode 5 is something anyone could wear any day of the week in brisk weather. This super soft-jacket even has functional pockets.
Vince Camuto Cinch Waist Jacket
This utility jacket gives you the option to zip or snap it closed.
It wouldn't be Season 17 of The Bachelorette without a flannel shirt. Katie wore a black and white flannel top for the daytime portion of her one-on-one date with Blake. It's not clear where the top is from (yet), but there are plenty of black and white flannel shirts on the internet, so we found a few options.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Straight Fit Cotton Twill Shirt, Regular & Petite Sizes
If you're looking for a flannel with the perfect fit, this one has petite options in addition to standard sizing.
JDY Calle Long Sleeve Oversized Plaid Shirt in Black and White
This houndstooth top is a sophisticated take on the standard black and white flannel.
L.L. Bean Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt, Relaxed
There's nothing more comfortable than a relaxed flannel shirt. This one is available in standard, petite, tall, and plus size options.
During the day portion of the group date, Katie looked athletic in a white zip-up that she wore over a black sports bra and leggings along with peach sneakers.
Lululemon Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
E! shoppers know how much we adore Lululemon, which is why it was so cool to see this white zip-up jacket on The Bachelorette. It's made from buttery soft fabric, which was designed for the woman on the move. It even has zippered pockets, so you'll never have to worry about your phone, cards, or other essentials falling out.
Forever 21 Basic Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie
If you love the look of the zip-up from the episode, but you prefer the feel of fleece, check out this Forever 21 option.
Calvin Klein Performance Ruched-Sleeve Zip Hoodie
If you're looking for another alternative to that Lululemon zip-up from the episode, this Calvin Klein Performance hoodie is a great choice. It's made from breathable, lightweight fabric and it's on sale.
Jordan Taylor Women's Terry Zip Hoodie
This lightweight terry cloth zip-up has an adjustable hood and pockets.
Lululemon Free to Be Bra - Wild Light Support Sports Bra & Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25' Full-On Luon
At this moment, it's unclear who made the black sports bra and leggings from the episode, but since the white jacket is Lululemon, it's very likely that the rest of the look was as well. This sports bra is made from sweat-wicking fabric with a four-way stretch. It pairs perfectly with the high-rise black leggings. These have a secret waistband pocket to stash your keys and cards.
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Breeze Sneakers in Magenta/Pristine
There was a lot of drama on the field during the group date, but I just had my eye on those bright sneakers the Bachelorette was wearing. These textured knit sneakers have a cushioned heel and insole and they're super lightweight.
Puma Enzo 2 Speckle Women's Training Shoes
These are a budget-friendly pair of sneakers that are pretty similar to the APL sneakers from the episode.
Joomra Women Lightweight Sneakers 3D Woven Stylish Athletic Shoes
If you love the look of APL's knit sneakers, but you aren't feeling the price point, this pair is a great alternative and they have 5,200+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Katie killed it in a red, high-neck, latex dress for the group date after party.
Saint Laurent Latex Midi Dress
This dress is why I wish I had a reality TV show's wardrobe department funding my clothing. This dress was definitely a showstopper during the episode.
Wolf & Badger Latex Mini Dress Scarlet
This isn't a mid-length dress like the one from the episode, but this red mini does have a similar neckline.
Latex Couture Latex Dress
If you're looking for a latex dress that's lighter on the wallet, this scoop-neck, midi dress is a total head turner.
HDE Womens Latex Mini Dress
This isn't a dead ringer for the group date dress, but the red mini, latex dress exudes those same vibes.... at a much more accessible price point.
Katie wore a metallic, ruched top for her nighttime one-on-one date with Andrew S.
Smythe Metallic Ruched Long Sleeve Silk Blouse
Score this metallic ruched top from the episode is on sale for 50% off.
Parker Sheridan Metallic Wrap Blouse
This top is very similar to the one we saw on the show.
Forever U Silky Blouse with Ruched Detail in Black
This isn't metallic like the top from the episode, but the ruching at the center of this shirt is very similar. And, let's be honest, it's much more practical for those of us who aren't dating on reality TV.
According to the Randi Rahm Instagram, Katie rocked a gown from the brand for the Episode 5 rose ceremony. The dress has so many standout details, including the one shoulder sleeve, slit at the thigh, and black chain accent.
SheIn Crystal Charm Thigh Chain
It was tough to find a red dress with a black chain accent, but you can add this black chain to your leg to recreate the look for a special event in your life.
Betsy & Adam One-Sleeve Gown
This Betsy & Adam One-Sleeve Gown has that one-shoulder long sleeve and a thigh-high slit. Pair that with the black chain and you'll feel ready to hand out some roses. This dress is also available in black and electric blue.
Boohoo Off The Shoulder Split Maxi Bridesmaid Dress
This isn't an exact replica of the rose ceremony gown, but this would be the perfect outfit to rock at a wedding or another special occasion. Plus, you can't beat that $22 price.
Kenneth Cole New York Brooke Ankle Strap Sandal
Thanks to the thigh-high slit of that rose ceremony dress, these Kenneth Cole ankle strap heels were on full display. They have a 4-inch heel and adjustable buckle closure at the ankle.
Steve Madden Women's Spree Two-Piece Dress Sandals
If you love the Kenneth Cole heels from the rose ceremony, but you want to switch things up with a square toe, these Steve Madden heels are a fashionable option. They're also available in a pink, patent leather.
Wild Pair Bethie Two-Piece Dress Sandals, Created for Macy's
These ankle strap sandals have a 3.5-inch heel, a memory foam lining for added support, and a slip-resistant sole for added traction. Aside from black, there are six other color options.
Along with Katie's red gown, Tayshia and Kaitlyn brought some patriotic vibes with their looks. Tayshia looked like the fashionable mogul that she is in a pants suit with a silky camisole underneath. Kaitlyn rocked a strapless, royal blue jumpsuit with a v-bar neckline.
Stella McCartney Aya Wool Twill Tailored Jacket & Louise Wool Twill Tailored Trousers
This Stella McCartney jacket paired perfectly with the tailored trousers during the final moments of the rose ceremony.
4th & Reckless Skye Light Grey Tailored Blazer & Skye Light Grey Cropped Trouser Pants
This is a timeless look at a much more realistic price point for most Bachelorette viewers. The blazer has padding through the shoulders and the trousers have a high waistline and functional front pockets.
Missguided Cream Stripe Linen Look Tie Tailored Blazer and Tailored Slim Leg Pants
This cream stripe linen suit from Missguided is sold as two separate pieces, a blazer and tailored pants. There is also a tall version of the blazer and the pants for anyone who is need of some extra length.
Cami NYC The Busy Cami
This silky camisole provided the perfect contrast for the host's look during the rose ceremony.
Express Satin Cowl Neck Cami
This camisole from Express looks just like the one from the episode. It's also available in seven other colors. You can emulate the look by pairing it with a suit or wear it on it's own with a pair of jeans.
Lulus Cowl Neck Satin Camisole
You can elevate any outfit with this Lulus Cowl Neck Satin Camisole.
Lulus Emmerson Champagne Satin Sleeveless Cowl Neck Bodysuit
If you love the look of a silky camisole, but you don't want to get annoyed by your shirt not staying tucked in your paints, opt for a bodysuit version of the look.
Aidan by Aidan Mattox Strapless Crepe Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit from the rose ceremony has a strapless neckline in a gorgeous royal blue crepe.
Power of Love Navy Blue Strapless Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit isn't the same shade of blue, but it has that same neckline and silhouette. It also comes in black, red, green, and white.
