The Important Role Carson Daly Played in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Wedding

Keeping it in The Voice family.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recruited a close friend to officially pronounce them husband and wife: Carson Daly. That's right, the host of the NBC competition series officiated the couple's July 3 wedding in Oklahoma, Today confirmed shortly after the pair shared footage from the ceremony online.

The trio has grown very close over the years thanks to their time on The Voice. In fact, Daly couldn't help but tease his pal Shelton back in 2015 after he and Stefani first went public with their romance. "I didn't think Blake could get a girl as hot as Gwen to be honest," he said on Today. "He's a goofy cowboy. She's the queen of cool. But God bless them. They're two of the nicest people in the business."

Daly even advised Stefani against dating Shelton early on. "Five years ago, when you started to date Blake, you'll remember this, we went back to your house, your old house in LA, and I sat you and Blake down in the kitchen," Carson recalled during Stefani's January 2021 appearance on Today. "And I said, 'You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not going to work.'"