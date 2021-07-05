Chris Lane Asks for Prayers After His and Lauren Bushnell's Newborn Baby Is Hospitalized

Weitere : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are back in the hospital one month after welcoming son Dutton.

The "Big, Big Plans" singer took to social media on July 5 to ask for prayers for the couple's baby boy. "It's been a night," Chris told his followers in an Instagram Story video, in which Lauren could be seen holding Dutton. "Poor guy."

Chris captioned the post, "Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers."

In the evening, Lauren shared an update by posting a picture of Dutton back at home. "Home and resting!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thanks everyone for the prayers- hopefully we keep resting and getting better."

The Bachelor alum put her hand on Chris' back in one video, as she told the camera, "We have had a rough evening."

She explained that they went to the emergency room at 9 p.m. on July 4, thinking their son had an ear infection. As Lauren shared, "14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap."