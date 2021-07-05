Jennifer Lopez Says She's "Never Been Better" Amid Romance With Ben Affleck

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

They've also taken trips to Montana and Miami this year, but have recently been hanging out with their kids (from previous marriages) in Los Angeles. On June 25, the couple enjoyed dinner at the Mediterranean hotspot Avra in Beverly Hills, Calif., before they took her 13-year-old twins and his 9-year-old son Samuel to Universal Studios Hollywood on July 2.

Jennifer reflected on the recent changes in her life during her Apple Music interview, where she discussed her new song "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro, out Monday, July 5.

Specifically, she recalled her time living in the Dominican Republic this spring while filming the movie Shotgun Wedding. (In March, Alex flew out to meet her there, so they could work out any issues in their relationship.)

"While I was there, I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own. I'm good. I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming," J.Lo explained. "And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me. I think some people really get inspired when they're heartbroken. You know what I mean? To write music, when they were in pain."

But for her, she shared, "It's the opposite. When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music." She said she got back from the Dominican Republic and "immediately" notified "everybody that I know" that she wanted to get back into the recording studio.

The Bronx native was thrilled when Rauw called her, saying, "I'm always so flattered and happy when an artist that I see coming up, who I think is an amazing performer and really special talent will call me and say, 'Would you get on this record?' I mean, it's amazing. It's amazing for me."

