Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Hold Hands During Fun Theme Park Outing

Back in March, Page Six reported through a source that the superstars were "very close" after recording their song "Easy" together, hinting that they had a fling.

However, an insider close to Demi called the romance rumors "weird" and reiterated that "they're not dating."

"They have dinner sometimes, but they're not romantic," the source told the outlet at the time. "They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out."

Both Noah and Demi haven't publicly commented on whether or not they are more than friends.

Of course, these days, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer appears to be focused on building a relationship with herself more than anything. In March, the Texas native opened up to Glamour about their queer identity and how their whirlwind engagement to Max Ehrich was eye-opening. The two broke up in September 2020.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Demi shared. "This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

"I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am," they said at the time. "I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do."