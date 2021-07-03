Britney Spears Reportedly Called 911 the Night Before Her Bombshell Testimony

Weitere : Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship Testimony

News details continue to emerge about Britney Spears' ongoing fight to end her 13-year conservatorship.

On Saturday, July 3, The New Yorker reported that the pop star allegedly called 911 the night before her court hearing, in which she gave a bombshell testimony on Wednesday, June 23.

According to the article, which was written by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino, a person close to Britney, as well as law enforcement in Ventura County, Calif., told the outlet that the musician "called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse."

Moreover, People confirmed the Ventura County Sheriff's Department was called before Britney's hearing, stating that police records show authorities "arrived at her home per her request."

The New Yorker noted that while California typically allows the public to access emergency calls, the county sealed the records of Britney's message because it's an ongoing investigation. Following the singer's alleged call, the outlet reported that her team began "texting one another frantically," stating, "They were worried about what Spears might say the next day, and they discussed how to prepare in the event that she went rogue."