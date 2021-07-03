Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Their Silence After TLC Cancels Counting On

Weitere : TLC Cancels "Counting On" 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are ready to speak out.

Less than a week after TLC canceled Counting On following 11 seasons, the couple released a statement on behalf of the Duggar family on Saturday, July 3, to address the news.

"It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children," the family's statement began. "Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!"

"Since we began filming so long ago, we've had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you—including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced," their statement read.

The family didn't dive into detail regarding some of their more "difficult and painful moments." On April 29, Josh Duggar was arrested in Arkansas and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. Following his charges, he pled not guilty.