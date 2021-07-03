Iggy Azalea Responds to Accusations of "Blackfishing" in "I Am the Stripclub" Video

Weitere : Why Iggy Azalea Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E3)

The Internet is raising eyebrows about Iggy Azalea's new look in her most recent music video.

The 31-year-old Australian rapper, who is typically blonde, sports black hair and heavy makeup in "I Am the Stripclub," released on Thursday, July 1. After the video hit YouTube, many viewers accused Iggy of "Blackfishing"—or using makeup to appear as though she were of African-American descent.

"I don't care," the rapper tweeted on Friday, July 2, in response to a fan who asked her to respond to the backlash. "F--k those ppl babe lol."

She continued, "I'm the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. It's the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk."

Iggy later tweeted, "I can't care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I'm wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it's the same shade I've worn for the last 3 years.

It's the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue."