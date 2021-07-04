You Know You Still Love It: How Gossip Girl Defied Expectations to Define a Generation

Weitere : "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

Spotted: The internet waiting in anxious anticipation to see the new Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl is known as the show that launched the careers of Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester, and became a pop culture phenomenon, at one point being dubbed—somewhat ironically—the "Greatest Show of Our Time" by New York Magazine.

But even on TV, you can't stay in high school forever, so HBO Max is giving viewers a Gossip Girl reboot—which comes from the original executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and one-time showrunner Josh Safran—will pick up 10 years after the OG ended, with a new generation of prep school teens finding themselves under the thumb of Gossip Girl when the site is mysteriously restored. She knew you missed her, too.

Set to premiere on HBO Max on July 8, the series promises all the same aspects that fans loved from the original series, while setting itself apart with noticeably steamier storylines and a health serving of diversity.