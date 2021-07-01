Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Taika Waititi Addresses Those Photos of Him Kissing Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson at a Party

Taika Waititi weighed in on his feelings about the internet seeing pics of him, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson a month after they circulated online.

The internet exploded in late May when Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson were seen cuddling and kissing each other.

When asked if the photos that spread upset him, Waititi casually told The Sydney Morning Herald, "Not really."

"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," the Thor: Love and Thunder director said. "And also, ‘is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

The New Zealand native and Ora have reportedly been moving quickly: The Sydney Morning Herald shared that the British singer had moved in with Waititi in Sydney while he was filming the Marvel Studios film. Thompson is also involved in the movie, along with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

Waititi became a huge name in Hollywood in 2019 when he wrote and directed the Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit. The 45-year-old filmmaker won the Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award for his work.

Long before Waititi was spotted multiple times with the "Body on Me" singer, he married Chelsea Winstanley in 2011. The two separated in 2018 after seven years together. They have two daughters together: Te Hinekāhu, 9, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4.

The writer and director appeared on Ora's Instagram on April 21. In the pic, Waititi, wearing a Gucci-print cap, shielded his face by looking down. He wrapped his arms around the singer, who looked straight into the camera.

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love," she captioned the set of photos.

