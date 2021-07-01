This Story of a Fan's Run-In With Kate Middleton and Her Son Is Royally Adorable

Weitere : Kate Middleton "Can't Wait to Meet" New Niece Lilibet Diana

It was a typical morning for Mayleen Ramey—until she had the "most random" and "epic 'celeb spotting'" in London.

"It started as a grumpy day," the tennis travel host tweeted on June 30, recapping the events. "I was stressed and sleep-deprived, grumbling to myself as a [sic] dragged my sleepy bum to dance class in Hyde Park."

As she approached the Queen's Gate entrance, Ramey saw "a young boy on a bike racing" towards her on the sidewalk, "gleefully saying 'I can't go slower!' as his Mom chases inches behind" him.

"As I do when I see all kids," the former E! News Now correspondent continued, "I break into a grin and say a big 'hiiii!' as he zooms by."

It wasn't long before Ramey recognized the familiar faces. "It takes me about half a second to realize this adorable boy and his Mom are faces I've seen thousands of times," she added. "I then notice a breathless, masked man in a suit running after the two, clearly having been outpaced. I stop for a second to register this random, magical, royal moment...as I've just had an almost literal run-in with HRH Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince George! On a sidewalk! In the middle of London!!"