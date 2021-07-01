Marlon Wayans Recalls How Paris and Nicky Hilton Inspired White Chicks

Marlon Wayans, writer, producer, and star of White Chicks, took movie buffs behind the film's origin secrets.
The star shared a picture of himself and Paris Hilton posing together on his Instagram on June 30.
"The original ‘white chick' and I...funny story one day my brother [Shawn Wayans] calls me at 3am saying ‘marlon we should play white chicks,'" the comedian wrote in the caption.
Marlon jokingly responded by asking his brother if he was "high."
"The next day he showed me a magazine with @ParisHilton and her sister on the cover and said we should play gurls like this," he recalled. "I immediately got it."
"They were so big and was the gateway to pop culture send up," Marlon explained. "We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all our lives."
The star concluded by thanking the hotel heiresses.
"So thank you Paris and [Nicky Hilton] for being muses," he wrote. "Love ya. When we do #whitechicks2 ‘let's go shopping.'"
This wasn't the first time Marlon mentioned the possibility of a sequel to the hit film.
When he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 22, 2020, Marlon addressed the rumors that Terry Crews stirred up about a second film during his 2019 appearance on the late-night show.
"I actually got with Shawn," Terry said. "And he was like, ‘Man we're doing it. We're getting it going.'"
Marlon replied a year later, joking, "Terry's lying. But I ain't going to say that to him because he's too buff and I don't want to get beat up."
As for if White Chicks 2 is really happening?
"We're working toward it," Marlon continued. "I'll let you know when it happens. But we're moving slowly toward it...I like doing movies where I'm a Black man. It's a lot less makeup."