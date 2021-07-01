Marlon Wayans Recalls How Paris and Nicky Hilton Inspired White Chicks

Marlon Wayans, writer, producer, and star of White Chicks, took movie buffs behind the film's origin secrets.

The star shared a picture of himself and Paris Hilton posing together on his Instagram on June 30.

"The original ‘white chick' and I...funny story one day my brother [Shawn Wayans] calls me at 3am saying ‘marlon we should play white chicks,'" the comedian wrote in the caption.

Marlon jokingly responded by asking his brother if he was "high."

"The next day he showed me a magazine with @ParisHilton and her sister on the cover and said we should play gurls like this," he recalled. "I immediately got it."

"They were so big and was the gateway to pop culture send up," Marlon explained. "We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all our lives."

The star concluded by thanking the hotel heiresses.

"So thank you Paris and [Nicky Hilton] for being muses," he wrote. "Love ya. When we do #whitechicks2 ‘let's go shopping.'"