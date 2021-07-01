That's So Raven's Kyle Massey Slams Felony Charge of Sending Explicit Messages to Minor

Former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey is maintaining his innocence.

After Washington state prosecutors charged the 29-year-old with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, the That's So Raven alum is speaking out, slamming the claim that he allegedly sent inappropriate messages and images to the teen—an accusation first made in a 2019 civil lawsuit that was later dropped.

"It is unfortunate that Kyle Massey had to learn through the media yesterday that the 2019 allegations have resurfaced in the State of Washington a year after their dismissal," the actor's lawyer said in a June 30 statement to E! News. "Massey claims that the allegations then and now are extortive."

The attorney added, "Massey intends to aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts. We plan to seek an early dismissal—finally putting these extortive attempts to rest."

Between December 2018 and January 2019, Massey allegedly communicated with a 13-year-old girl, who is now 16. According to the court filing, Massey allegedly "believed" she was a minor when he electronically communicated with her "for immoral purposes of a sexual nature."