Olivia Munn Calls Out “Incorrect” Rumors Amid John Mulaney Romance Speculation

Olivia Munn is not here for the speculation on her personal life.



In an interview with New Beauty, the 40-year-old actress—who's been spending time with John Mulaney—addressed the constant rumors about her relationship status. "I think what's more surprising is how much is incorrect," Olivia, who was spotted out with Mulaney shortly after the comedian announced his separation from wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, shared, "There is so much attention on things that aren't the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you're accused of being messy or just not believed. I've gotten used to it, but it hasn't made it easier."

And although the star didn't divulge further about her rumored relationship, the pair's most recent outing has fans buzzing more than ever about their status as a couple.

Olivia's statement to the outlet comes just days after the pair stepped out for the first time together on Saturday, June 26. The duo enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the fan-favorite restaurant Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles.