Yvonne Strahovski Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 on the Red Carpet

Weitere : Yvonne Strahovski Admits She's Nervous at 2019 Golden Globes

Baby on board! Yvonne Strahovski confirmed she's pregnant while debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for The Tomorrow War.

On June 30, The Handmaid's Tale star stunned in a white turtleneck gown by Brandon Maxwell, which accentuated her baby bump. (Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous photo opp!)

Yvonne complemented her ensemble with shoes by Alexander Birman and jewelry by David Webb and Vrai.

The star plays Muri Forester in the film, and acts alongside Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge. It will be available to watch on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

This wasn't the only new look Yvonne debuted recently.

On June 21, the actress unveiled her new cropped hairstyle that was more than suitable for summer. "Short hair don't care," she captioned the ‘gram. Her figure was not visible in the photo, likely due to the probability that she was already showing.