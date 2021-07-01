Everything There Is to Know About the State of Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship

Spare heir status aside, Prince Harry seems to feel that it was Prince William who got the short end of the birth-order stick.

Whether it was being allowed to go off to pilot helicopters in a war zone ("There is a bit of jealousy," he said in 2013) or last year's "step back" from the family fold's tight clutches while his older brother remained "trapped," as he put it, over the years Harry has let it be known that he's perfectly content to not have the future of the British monarchy resting on his shoulders.

"I don't want to sit around in Windsor," he told a girlfriend more than a decade ago. "I generally don't like England that much, and you know it's nice to be away from the papers and all the general s--t they write."

But while William, on the flip side, is all about duty to the crown, born and raised to be king one day and living his life accordingly, he can only root for Harry's unfettered happiness so much once it starts to mess with the perception of the royal family at home and around the world.