How Parenthood Has Strengthened Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's Relationship

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are in baby bliss.
Now that they're a family of three, the stars are in a "really great place" in their relationship, according to a source close to her.
"Emma and Garrett are in a much better place since welcoming their son," the source exclusively shares with E! News.
The insider admits that the couple "went through a rough patch" while she was pregnant, referring to Garrett's sobriety struggles.
The Keyhole Garden actor, 36, was arrested for a DUI in January 2020 and a judge later ordered him to seek counseling. Just a few months later, Emma's mom Kelly Cunningham spilled the news that the couple was expecting their first child.
By November, Garrett was "in a solid and great place" as they prepared to welcome their son, his rep told E! News. "When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful."
The Scream Queens alum, 30, gave birth to Rhodes Robert Hedlund in December, which has only strengthened the bond between the new parents.
"He has really stepped it up and is a great dad to Rhodes," the source continues. "It was a huge adjustment for both of them at first, but they have been a great team and have worked through all the ups and downs together."
Emma is starting to get back to work in some upcoming movies, so she is balancing motherhood with her work schedule, the insider notes. "It's been really hard, but Garrett and her family have been a huge help."
She is currently working on the animated movie Saurus City, the romantic comedy About Fate and the uplifting film Now I See You based on Nicole Kear's memoir, per IMDb.
"She brings her baby to set, and everyone is obsessed and think he's the cutest," the source adds of the 6-month-old baby. "Emma seems really happy, and her and Garrett are in it for the long haul."
During her pregnancy, Emma opened up about her fertility challenges and endometriosis diagnosis in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant," she recalled. "But even then, I didn't want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you're pregnant. That's something you don't see on Instagram."
The We're the Millers star went on, "So I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn't going to work out. This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan."
After welcoming her "bright light" Rhodes last year, she wrote on Instagram, "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.