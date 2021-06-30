Phylicia Rashad Addresses "Insensitive" Reaction to Bill Cosby's Prison Release

Weitere : See Bill Cosby's State Prison Quarters

Phylicia Rashad is responding to backlash over her reaction to Bill Cosby's prison release.

The actress, who played Cosby's wife on his eponymous show, tweeted in support of the scorned comedian after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court vacated his 2018 assault conviction.

"FINALLY!!!!" she wrote on June 30. "A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

Three hours later, after coming under fire for the tweet and muting her replies, Rashad spoke out again to say she didn't intend to diminish the pain many sexual assault survivors often face.

"I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward," the This Is Us star, 73, tweeted. "My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing."

Rashad has been a vocal ally of Cosby, who served almost three years behind bars for a 2018 conviction of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault.