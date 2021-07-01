Why Lisa Rinna Called Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick a "WTF Moment"

Mother knows best.
For Lisa Rinna, it's clear she was left stunned by her daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick due to the couples' 18-year age difference. On tonight's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on June 30, Lisa confessed to her co-stars that she at first couldn't believe Scott and Amelia's relationship.
"It's a what the f––k moment. You're like, what the f––k?" Lisa revealed to pal Erika Jayne. "She's 19 and he's 37 with three kids."
Scott is dad to Mason, Reign and Penelope with former partner Kourtney Kardashian.
While Erika agreed with Lisa that she is "a little nervous about it," both Bravo stars had to admit that over a decade age difference isn't uncommon in Beverly Hills.
"Harry [Hamlin] was with Ursula [Andress] when she was 44 and he was 28," Lisa said of her husband and Amelia's father. Erika also met estranged husband Tom Girardi when she was 28 and he was 50.
"I am not the person to be talking," Erika joked.
Lisa hoped that Amelia's love for Scott is just "a phase," but the mother of two couldn't help but ask her castmates later in the episode how to act when she meets the Talentless founder.
"When I meet Scott Disick for the first time, do I need to call him Lord?" Lisa said with a laugh.
Kathy Hilton advised, "Yes, absolutely. And you can do a little curtsy."
But Kyle Richards, who is close friends with Kris Jenner, wasn't joking around. "He's too damn old and he's got three kids! That's not a good match," Kyle stated, adding that she wouldn't allow her own daughters to date someone so much older.
Garcelle Beauvais didn't mince words: "Hell no," she firmly said in her confessional before teasing Lisa, "You might be a grandmother of three!"
As Amelia gets closer to Scott and his kids, it seems Lisa may just have to come to terms with their relationship blossoming even further.
Tune in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo and binge past episodes any time on Peacock.
