James Franco to Pay $2.2 Million in Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Settlement

James Franco and his associates will pay more than $2 million to settle a sexual misconduct lawsuit.

In February, The Disaster Artist actor reached a tentative settlement over a 2019 class action lawsuit, which accused him, as well as Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis, of fraudulently running the Rabbit Bandini production companies and Studio 4 film school for their personal and financial benefit. The plaintiffs, former students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, also alleged claims of sexual harassment, exploitation and coercion.

Now, details of the payout are being finalized, pending judge approval, according to the joint motion dated June 24 and obtained by E! News.

Franco and the other defendants will pay $894,000 to settle Tither-Kaplan and Gaal's sexual exploitation claims, including a one third allotment for their attorney's fees. That means Tither-Kaplan will receive $670,500, minus her attorney fees of $223,500, and Gall will receive $223,500, minus her attorney fees of $74,500.