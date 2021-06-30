Bill Cosby to Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Conviction

Bill Cosby will soon be released from prison following a decision from Pennsylvania's high court.
On Wednesday, June 30, the court vacated the 83-year-old comedian's 2018 sexual assault conviction. He has currently served over two of his three to 10 year sentence.
According to the court, the decision was made as a result of an agreement Cosby had made with a previous prosecutor, which would've prevented him from being charged in the case. "When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant," the court said, "and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade."
The court then noted, "For these reasons, Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged."
After the decision was made, Cosby's spokesperson thanked the court. "This is what we have been fighting for and this is justice and justice for Black America. This is justice Mr. Cosby has been fighting for. They saw the light," Andrew Wyatt said. "He waived his fifth amendment right and settled out of court. He was given a deal and he had immunity. He should have never been charged. I want to thank all my attorneys."
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections also tells E! News, "The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is in receipt of today's court decision. Work is underway to complete the necessary paperwork, and Mr. Cosby will be released as soon as practical."
Cosby, was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, was sentenced by a judge in September 2018. Judge Steven T. O'Neill, who delivered the three to 10 year sentence, said at the time, "Nobody is above the law because of where they live, who they are, wealth, fame, celebrity or even philanthropy."
The judge also noted, "Any lesser sentence would take away from the seriousness of the crime."
Cosby was also ordered to pay $25,000 within the first 12 months in addition to the cost of prosecution.
He was granted an appeal in the case in June 2020.