Chip and Joanna Gaines Respond to Their Harshest Critics Ahead of Network Launch

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines aren't staying quiet anymore.
Despite being two of HGTV's biggest stars, the faces behind the hit series Fixer Upper try their best to avoid interviews and press opportunities.
But in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, both Chip and Joanna spoke candidly about fame and addressed some of the accusations they have faced while transforming homes.
According to Joanna, some of the headlines and rumors about her were so inaccurate that it left her wanting to speak out and set the record straight.
"Sometimes I'm like, ‘Can I just make a statement?' The accusations that get thrown at you, like you're a racist or you don't like people in the LGBTQ community, that's the stuff that really eats my lunch—because it's so far from who we really are," she told the publication. "That's the stuff that keeps me up."
According to THR, same-sex couples were never featured on the original Fixer Upper. Joanna and Chip also previously filmed a conversation with a local pastor who has openly denounced LGBTQ rights.
Once they launch their own network, however, Chip and Joanna plan to feature many shows that star people of color. In fact, there will be at least one show on launch day with an openly queer talent at its center.
"As an American white male, it's hard to be perfectly diverse," Chip shared. "In our own company, we've got nearly 700 employees, and one of our biggest passions is making this group represent all people."
In an ever-changing landscape, launching a cable network in 2021 has its fair share of challenges. But the couple promises to stay true to themselves as they begin a new adventure as TV executives.
"We understand people's doubts. It takes time to prove you're trustworthy, but that feels like a challenge to me," Chip explained. "I can't wait to be 80 years old and for people to say, ‘Gosh, we really pegged you as phony.'"
Magnolia Network will launch on Discovery+ on July 15 before taking over the cable channel currently occupied by DIY in January 2022.