Bebe Rexha Proudly Poses in Lingerie in Message on Body Positivity

Bebe Rexha proved that she's satisfied in her own skin.

The "Meant to Be" singer shared a new TikTok on June 29 that showed off her body while wearing lacy blue lingerie. Her video began with her asking, "How much do you think I weigh?"

She strutted up to the front of the camera, and said, "No ones business." Rexha continued, "Cause I'm a bad bitch no matter what my weight [is]."

However, she did add, "But let's normalize 165 lbs," revealing how much she weighs.

"Feeling like a bad bitch today," her caption read.

The Brooklyn native spoke to E! News on the 2019 iHeartRadio carpet about body positivity, "I used to get nervous, ‘Oh I got a stretch mark here, what if a guy sees me?' Now I'm like, you know what, you've got to be totally true to who you are. Even if you got a stretch mark, somebody who is the right person will love you with a stretch mark or not."