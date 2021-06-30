Black Panther Family "Very Emotional" as Sequel Starts Production Without Chadwick Boseman

Weitere : Chadwick Boseman Brought Black Superheroes to Life with "Black Panther"

Attention, Marvel fans!

Studio chief Kevin Feige told Variety the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel—Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—began production on June 29 at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

Ryan Coogler is returning to direct the movie from his screenplay. While details about the plot have yet to be revealed, Feige did tell the outlet the cast from the first movie—minus the late Chadwick Bosman—will return to reprise their roles. Boseman died at the age of 43 last August following a private battle with colon cancer.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige told Variety ahead of the Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

In December, Disney announced that Marvel Studios will not recast Boseman's role of T'Challa "but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film."