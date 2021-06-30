Megan Thee Stallion Is Helping Her Hotties "Build Their Own Empire" Through $1 Million Stock Giveaway

Weitere : Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Hot Girl Summer Pt. 2" at GRAMMYs

Megan Thee Stallion is taking a major step in helping her fans become savage with their money.

The 26-year-old "Savage" rapper has partnered with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock as part of a promotion that kicked off on Tuesday, June 29. In addition, the Houston native has launched a series of educational videos entitled "Investing for Hotties," with the first one now available and focused on helping budding investors learn the fundamentals of buying stocks.

In a statement released to E! News, Megan explained that this is all part of her effort to give back to her supporters and help make them aware that investing is not strictly for the top one percent.

"I want people to learn how to build their own empire and be financially independent," the Grammy winner shared. "Buying stocks isn't just for the rich. And with Cash App, you can start investing with as little as $1. I made these 'Investing for Hotties' educational videos to help my fans learn more about different options that are available to them."