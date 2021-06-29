Even Sophie Turner Can't Believe She's Already Been Married to Joe Jonas for 2 Years

Weitere : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome First Baby

It's officially been two years since Sophie Turner became a "J-sister."

On June 29, the Game of Thrones actress and hubby Joe Jonas marked the special milestone by sharing never-before-seen snapshots from their lavish nuptials.

Sophie and Joe shared two Instagram posts each, possibly representing the number of years they've been wed. Sophie's first pic was taken as the newlyweds walked down the aisle following their 2019 French wedding ceremony

"2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub," Sophie captioned her post.

In the star's second post, the 25-year-old offered an intimate glimpse into the luxurious affair, which was attended by Sophie's co-star Maisie Williams, as well as fellow J-sisters Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. (To see more photos from the glamorous event, revisit Sophie and Joe's wedding album here!)

"I mean...f--k it, it's been 2 years," she joked. Sophie included a photo of her and Joe's first dance as husband and wife, plus a picture perfect moment with her bridesmaids, including her X-Men co-star Alexandra Shipp.