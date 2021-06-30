BET AwardsBritney SpearsPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 6 Taglines Are Instantly Iconic

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo on July 11 and E! News has the exclusive first look at their shady new taglines.

Talk about some boss bitches! 

E! News has the exclusive first look at the instantly iconic taglines for season six of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac. The RHOP ladies leave it all on the table as stars Wendy OsefoRobyn DixonKaren Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby and newest Housewife Mia Thornton flaunt their professional expertise (and share some shade, of course). 

Dr. Wendy certainly takes her career as an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education seriously, pointing to her academic background with a snappy tagline. "This professor doesn't just grade on the curve, she sets the curve," Dr. Wendy says.

Massage Envy entrepreneur and chiropractor clinic owner Mia reminds her co-stars that she's not one for backstabbing.

Fan favorite Gizelle is hoping to stay out of the drama—and keep her face away from any shade. As for "Grande Dame" Karen, she's not one to back away from a fight. 

foto
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Much like the explosive RHOP season six trailer, which promised marital drama, food fights and more, the newly released taglines do not disappoint.

Check out all their spicy taglines be scrolling through the photo gallery below!

Fans can also call 1-870-POTOMAC to hear some of the Housewives' taglines that didn't make the cut, plus more exclusive content leading up to the premiere and beyond (voice, messaging, and data rates may apply).

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Gizelle Bryant

"The secret to this pretty face is staying in the shade."

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Ashley Darby

"The only thing messier than two boys is me."

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Karen Huger

"The Grande Dame can never be duplicated, imitated or intimidated."

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Wendy Osefo

"This professor doesn't just grade on the curve, she sets the curve."

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Robyn Dixon

"I may keep you waiting, but trust me, I'm worth it."

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Candiace Dillard Bassett

"My blessings are many and my patience is none."

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Mia Thornton

"If you want to pop off, I'll be happy to get you adjusted."

