Upgrade Your Summer Wardrobe With Polo Ralph Lauren's Capsule Collection With FEED

Today, Ralph Lauren and FEED released their second collaborative capsule collection, and it has everything you need to complete your summer wardrobe!
Featuring functional and sustainable silhouettes covered in a blue striped fabric, the collection will not only solve your everyday fashion dilemmas, but it's also tackling childhood hunger in America. Ten percent of each item sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign of Share Our Strength that is committed to ending childhood hunger through programs that provide children with access to food.
"The Polo x FEED Collection was created to help fight hunger here at home. Many Americans are struggling more than ever to make ends meet," FEED founder Lauren Bush Lauren explained. "Before the pandemic one in seven children in America was facing hunger or food insecurity, now that number is one in six. The purpose of this collection is to expand awareness of food disparity, while giving back and helping provide means to those in need through No Kid Hungry."
Additionally, Ralph Lauren and FEED partnered with The New Denim Project, a circular design lab and new wave textile mill, to ensure the latest capsule collection was made with the planet in mind.
If you're in love with the classic yet modern designs included in the new collection like we are, you can scroll below to shop and give back to an amazing cause!
Polo x FEED Pouch
Made with sustainable fabric, this pouch will store your on-the-go must-haves in style when you're traveling this summer. This style provides six school meals to children in need across the US.
Polo x FEED Tote Bag
Whether you're headed to the beach or need a go-to tote for other summer festivities, this tote bag will come in handy. Even better, it provides 20 school meals to children in need.
Polo x FEED Bucket Hat
In addition to donating eight school meals with the purchase of this hat, you'll look so cute while protecting yourself from harmful rays.
Polo x FEED Mini Tote Bag
If you aren't a large tote bag fan, we love this mini tote bag for everyday use. Plus, it provides 15 school meals to children in need.
Polo x FEED Backpack
This striped backpack was made for summer! We love the drawstring and leather detailing, plus how much space it offers to hold your must-haves.
