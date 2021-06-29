Kevin Federline Addresses Britney Spears Conservatorship in Bombshell Attorney Statement

Weitere : Britney Spears Feels "Hopeful" After Conservatorship Hearing

Add Kevin Federline to the list of Britney Spears supporters.



Less than a week after his ex-wife delivered shocking testimony about her ongoing 13-year conservatorship battle, Kevin's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, revealed the father of six's thoughts on the matter. Federline is focused on his and Spears' sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, noted Kaplan. "The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy," Kaplan shared in a June 29 statement to People. "And if either of those things aren't true, it doesn't provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised."

As for Federline, who ended his three-year marriage with Spears in 2007, Kaplan continued, he "certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids," Kaplan continued. "The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship."



Acknowledging the accusations Spears made with her testimony, Kaplan added, "Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it's not consistent with what she wants." Kaplan also shared that he feels Spears should be able to end the conservatorship that has been in place since the singer's 2008 hospitalization, stating, "I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it's what's best for her, Kevin supports it."