EXKLUSIV

Sutton and Richard Consider Their "Dream" Future in Bold Type Series Finale Sneak Peek

Sutton and Richard come to terms with their relationship in an exclusive clip from the series finale of The Bold Type, airing Wednesday, June 30 at 10 p.m. on Freeform.

Raise your hand if you still haven't forgiven The Bold Type for the demise of Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page). 

As scandalous as the beginning of their relationship was, they were a delightful pair, all the way up until their blissful marriage was torn apart by a disagreement over having kids. Now, they're back to sleeping together a few final times as they say their goodbyes...if it's really goodbye. 

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's series finale, in which Sutton and Richard go out to a bar in the midst of their little game of pretend, and they begin to talk about what they're even doing right now. It's enough to make us wonder if there's a chance for this couple to work out in the end. 

"I kinda feel like we're living in a dream," she tells him. "Walking around pretending like nothing is different. But it is. I literally have our divorce papers in my bag right now, and you're gonna adopt a baby! What are we doing?" 

All Richard says is "I don't know," and asks if they can keep living in this dream. 

Sutton says she wants to, and we want to keep living in this world where Sutton and Richard are happy! We'd rather they never speak again than watch Sutton suddenly decide she'll have kids just to get Richard back, but we'd also be absolutely thrilled if this pair could work something out before this show says goodbye for good. So no pressure, Bold Type writers!

Of course, Sutton's not the only member of the trio facing some major life moments in the series finale. Jane (Katie Stevens) has been offered a huge promotion (that she doesn't quite deserve if you ask us, but you didn't) to Editor-in-Chief as Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) retires, and Kat (Aisha Dee) is on the verge of a huge success with her Don't Turn Away project. 

She also just reunited with Adena (Nikohl Boosheri), and it feels like everyone's on their way to a nice pleasant ending, assuming that somehow nothing major happens at all in the final hour. We'll all find out Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Freeform. 

