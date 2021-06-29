Colton Underwood Slams Bachelor Nation While Addressing PPP Loan Controversy: "I Don’t F--k With Them"

Weitere : Colton Underwood Calls Out "Bachelor" Franchise

Colton Underwood isn't beating around the rose bush on this one: He personally didn't receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

According to records from ProPublica and FederalPay.org, several Bachelor alums received PPP loans given to small business owners to fund payroll costs and benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation—a nonprofit that supports people living with cystic fibrosis—did pick up an $11,355 loan, he says that check wasn't going into his pocket.

"Let me save you the clickbait headline," he wrote on Instagram Stories June 28. "My nonprofit filed for a PPP because we cancelled our charity events for this year. We help people living with CF. I don't make a dime from my nonprofit…please stop lumping me in with the bachelor. I don't f--k with them anymore, they don't f--k with me. Point blank. Thanks."

Colton isn't the only star from the franchise who is addressing the PPP loans.