Troian Bellisario Just Debuted the Must-Have Haircut of the Summer

New chapter, new hair. One month after Troian Bellisario and her husband Patrick J. Adams welcomed their second baby, the Pretty Little Liars actress cut her long tresses and debuted a bob.

No pretty little lies about it: Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do.

The 35-year-old actresses said goodbye to her long locks and hello to a fresh bob. And she can thank hairstylist David Stanwell—who has also worked with Octavia Spencer, Lili Reinhart and Rachel Brosnahan—for the shorter style. 

"Thank god for @davestanwell," Bellisario wrote in a June 28 Instagram post while debuting her tresses. "I was so so tired of having garbage hair and now I can feel the breeze!"

The Clara star also switched up her hair hue. "This beauty @sleepinthegardn and I decided it was time for the chop," Stanwell added. "You are the best and always live our time together. Fresh cut & color." 

The tresses aren't the only recent change in Bellisario's life. She and her husband Patrick J. Adams welcomed their second child, a daughter named Elliot Rowena Adams, in May, with the birth being the "craziest 15 minutes" of Bellisario's life and taking place in the hospital's parking lot. The little one joins big sister Aurora Adams, 2.

Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

To see Bellisario's bob and more celebrity hair transformations, scroll on.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Studios LLC, Instagram
Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars star chopped off her lovely long tresses and debuted a beautiful bob in June 2021.

Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum is ready to run...towards a new 'do. Payne debuted his blonde hair on Instagram in June 2021.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress shows off her fabulous new bangs on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Rihanna

The Grammy winner debuted a chic pixie cut in May 2021 that took some fans back to her Unapologetic era.

Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Selena Gomez

The star debuted a platinum blond hairstyle in April 2021, more than three years after showcasing a similar hair color for a few weeks. Nikki Lee and Riwana Capri of Nine Zero One Salon used Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for the transformation. 

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Just in time for spring, the famous foodie gave pastel pink-tinged hair a try after sporting a wig with a similar hue. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Instagram
Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and DJ chopped off her long locks and debuted a stylish shoulder-length bob.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Gigi Hadid

To make her runway return after welcoming baby Khai, Gigi switched up her signature blonde hairstyle for a fierce red look.

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Did a thing," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself debuting her pink hair in February 2021. As the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star told her followers, "U know I love my pink."

Instagram
Hilary Duff

After going blue in February, the Younger star decided to switch up her look once again in early April, returning to her blonde roots.

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 24, 2021.

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singer documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

