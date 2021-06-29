Why Eva Mendes Doesn’t Share Any Photos Taken By Ryan Gosling

Weitere : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

It's a girl thing!



Although some fans might assume Ryan Gosling is one of the photographers behind the precious pics Eva Mendes shares online, that actually isn't the case—according to the actress herself.



When The Place Beyond The Pines star took to Instagram on June 28 to share a sweet pic of herself hanging out in a purple patterned dress, one fan couldn't help but ask about the person behind the lens. "How many of your photos are taken by Ryan?" the comment, posted under the pic, read.

In response, Eva clarified, "None that I post. My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang." Because nothing against Ryan Gosling, of course—but who can get your angles right like your girlfriends?

It only makes sense that Ryan isn't the photog behind the pics that make it to social media, since the actor and the couple's two daughters together, Esmeralda, 6 and Amada, 5, are not present on any platform, let alone Eva's.