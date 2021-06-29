14 Products to Keep Your Pets Safe & Cool This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Fourth of July is around the corner, which means a weekend full of family fun is in sight! Besides picking up your patriotic looks and painting your nails red, white and blue and preparing your backyard for entertaining guests, don't forget about your furry one's needs!

Given July 4th is synonymous with fireworks, which can be triggering for most animals, you might need some backup in the form of calming treats and accessories. Or if you're spending Independence Day at the pool, beach or lake, you'll definitely want to get proper water safety equipment for your pup. Or perhaps you're celebrating America outside under the beating sun. In this case, your dog or cat will appreciate a cooling bed or pool.

Whatever your Fourth of July plans are, we rounded up all the essentials needed to keep your furry friends cool, calm and collected!