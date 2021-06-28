Everything You Need for Patriotic Nails This Fourth of July

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love to go all out for a themed event, wearing red, white, and blue clothing on Fourth of July is a great start, but it's really the details that bring a look together. A red lip is a great accent, of course, but we cannot forget about the nails. You can never go wrong with a classic red manicure (and pedicure). Or you can get a little bit more creative with it, throwing in some white and blue to amp up the holiday spirit.
If you're not sure where to begin, don't fret. Keep on scrolling to see the best patriotic nail polishes, nail art pens, stickers, and press-on nails.
OPI Nail Lacquer, Red Nail Polish in Big Apple Red
If you don't want to get too complicated, OPI nail polish in the shade Big Apple Red is always a great choice. It's also a great color for Christmas time as well.
Eternal Glorious Collection – 4 Piece Set: Long Lasting, Quick Dry Nail Polish (4th of July)
This 4-piece set has all the patriotic colors you need to create your own holiday manicure. There's red, blue, and two shades of white.
Kiss imPRESS Press on Manacure 4th of July Nails - Shining Stars
It doesn't get easier than press-on nails. There's no dry time and these Fourth of July nails are chip-proof, waterproof, and smudge-proof. The kit comes with 30 nails in assorted sizes so you can find the perfect fit for each nail, a prep pad to clean beforehand, a mini file, and a manicure stick.
780 Pieces 4th of July Patriotic Nail Art Stickers
Add an all-American touch to your manicure by putting these stickers on your nails. This set comes with 780 pieces, so you'll have more than enough choices.
Kiss Voguish Fantasy Press on Manacure 4th of July Nails - Voyage
You can press these nails on with the included adhesive tabs or glue them on for a stronger hold. The glue is included as well. This kit includes 28 different nails in a variety of sizes, a nail file, and a nail stick. If you want a red, white, and cute manicure with zero dry time, these nails are a great option.
Anboo Nail Art Glitter Nail Polish in Silver
If you want to create your own nail art, but you know you're not the Vincent van Gogh of manicures, get a nail polish specifically designed for nail art. This one has a special tip that makes it easy to create a design. All you need to do to create a firework is use this to draw an "X," then draw a line through each corner. And if it gets a little messy, you can just say it's a firework in action. But, real talk: this brush is very simple to handle. You got this!
Beetles July 4th Gel Nail Polish Set - 6 Pieces
The Beetles July 4th Gel Nail Polish Set is great because you have all the color options you need and the polishes are long-lasting gel colors. After painting just put them under the Beetles at-home UV light to lock in that chip-free color.
And if you don't want every color, the Beetles J-hot Tomale polish is a great red that you can use for a Christmas manicure later on.
Glam Nails by Chelsea Marble Fourth of July Press on / Glue on / Instant Acrylics
These marble nails are a glam spin on your typical Fourth of July manicure. The set has a file, cuticle pusher, nail glue, and alcohol wipes to prep your manicure. You can select the size, length, and color of your nails when you order. And, if you're not quite sure which size to get, just message the shop owner for some personal insights.
Sawyer and Scout Let Freedom Ring Nail Wraps 100% Nail Polish Stickers Nail Strips
If you don't feel like painting your nails and you don't want want to glue on fake ones, these nail stickers are perfect for you. They cover the entire nail, making it look like you gave yourself a picture-perfect manicure.
Sawyer and Scout Star Spangled (plain) Nail Wraps 100% Nail Polish Stickers
Here's another set of nail stickers that cover your entire nail with star-spangled designs.
Studded Rose Nails Presidential Coffin Nails
You can get a patriotic acrylic manicure with some glitter nail accents in a variety of sizes and shapes from Etsy's Studded Rose shop.
