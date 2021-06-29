See Why This Botched Patient's Bad Butt Job Almost Ended to Her Marriage

Weitere : Injected Silicone Could Have KILLED This Patient

This rear end is bringing one patient's marriage to an end.

In a sneak peek at tonight's new episode of Botched on June 29, Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow meet with Yuliana, who underwent surgery without her husband's knowledge. Back in 2010, Yuliana hired a doctor who gave "discounted surgeries" in Colombia to perform liposuction on her back. The physician suggested Yuliana "recycle" her back fat to her buttocks—and Yuliana never told her spouse.

"I wasn't going there for surgery," she reasons in the clip. "It just kind of happened. I was in love with the results."

Her husband even noticed the change, but Yuliana denied any plastic surgery and said she only looked different due to working out more.

Yet only four years later, Yuliana felt "pebbles" in her rear end that pinched whenever she sat down. It turns out that discount doctor secretly gave her silicone injections. "On the M.R.I., it's showing it's all over my butt," Yuliana reflects.