Everything We Know About the Future of Succession

Leave it to the Roys to keep us on our toes.

On Thursday, June 24, Georgia Pritchett, who serves as a writer and an executive producer for Succession, teased what's to come for the popular drama. Specifically, in an interview with U.K.'s The Times, the Emmy-winner revealed that Jesse Armstrong, who created the HBO hit, knows when he'd like to end the series.

"I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," she shared. "We're at the end of filming season three, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We've got a good end in sight."

We're sure this comes as surprising news to fans of the series as the plot on Succession was just ramping up at the end of season two. For those who may've missed it, season two left off with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) double-crossing family patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox).

Because of this, and the amazing line-up of guest stars, many are looking forward to season three.