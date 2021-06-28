Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton & More Stars Join NBC's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

All fired up!
E! News can exclusively announce the star-studded lineup for NBC's annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in celebration of our nation's birthday. Hosted by New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold and Girls5eva star Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Fourth of July event will feature Blake Shelton, the Jonas Brothers, Reba McEntire, Coldplay, Black Pumas and OneRepublic among the A-list performers.
The two hour-long party will be broadcast on Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Fans can also tune in at 10 p.m. for an hour-long encore presentation.
For the first time in Macy's Fireworks history, a drone light show will accompany the Jonas Brothers' performance of their hit single "Leave Before You Love Me" with Marshmello. Exactly 350 drones will fly high above to honor Team USA as they prepare to depart for the Tokyo Olympics.
Throughout the event, a series of uplifting personal stories called the "American Spirit" will spotlight everyday heroes in the U.S., while Olympians Allyson Felix, Simone Manuel, Tatyana McFadden and Jessica Long share their personal stories. Viewers have the opportunity to donate to Red Nose Day to support children and families facing food insecurity.
NBCUniversal proudly presents the full NBC broadcast with live audio descriptions on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works, with additional audio narration describing the visual displays and performances of the annual patriotic evening.
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular telecast is a production of Universal Television in association with Macy's. It is produced by Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is co-executive producer.
