Freida Pinto Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cory Tran

Freida Pinto is an actress, a producer and soon she'll be taking on a new role: mom!
The 36-year-old star is expecting her first child with her photographer fiancé Cory Tran. The parents-to-be announced the happy news by sharing photos of themselves cradling Pinto's baby bump to Instagram on Monday, June 28. Hinting at the little one's due date, they wrote, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!"
The announcement comes almost two years after the couple announced their engagement in November 2019.
"It all makes sense now," Pinto wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart."
The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2017. Pinto was previously in a relationship with her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel, with the duo breaking up in 2014 after about seven years together. In 2015, she told USA Today she and her ex are still "best friends" and "that's never going to change."
And now, Pinto is looking forward to starting life as a family of three with Tran.
"Life has never felt so fulfilling and wholesome and I feel so grateful for your positive energy, your soulfulness, your intelligence, your street smartness, your goofiness, your kindness and empathy, your relationship with Mother Nature, your groundedness that have all been, by default, now added to my life," she wrote on Instagram for his birthday in November. "You make my world a better place everyday. With you by my side, I have the strength and courage to face the toughest challenges (oh yes we have!) as well as fully enjoy the sweetest successes (and we sure have!). Thank you for being my love, my best friend, my partner, my advisor, my rock and my loudest cheerleader."