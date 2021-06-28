Khloe Kardashian Reveals the “Amazing” Way She Celebrated Her Birthday Alongside Daughter True Thompson

How did Khloe Kardashian celebrate her 37th birthday? The answer is too good to be True.
On June 27, the Good American founder shared a small recap of her big day with her fans on Twitter. "I had the most amazing birthday," she began. "I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pajamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family. Perfection! Laughing the night away."
Before wishing "blessings" to her millions of followers, Khloe also took the time to thank them for their well wishes and special shout-outs she received. "I love you all so much!!!" she tweeted. "I can't even understand how this is really?!?! Pinch me!!! But don't. Thank you all again for making me feel so special."
"I keep reading messages, seeing collages and videos from all you guys!" she continued. "I wish I could hug every single one of you to let you know how loved, special and appreciated I feel today. Thank you beyond words could explain. Thank you!!!"
Her fans were, of course, not the only ones taking time out to create sweet tributes for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Khloe also received tons of birthday love on the big day from her sisters including dedications posted to social media from Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and from mom Kris Jenner.
"You seriously are the most amazing, magical person I know!" Kim wrote in her Instagram post to Khloe. "You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can't even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister!"
Even Khloe's 3-year-old daughter True recorded the cutest video celebrating her mom's big day.
Khloe's ex and True's father, Tristan Thompson also added to the celebratory wishes with a special message of his own—which also comes just days after E! News confirmed that the two recently broke up amid accusations of cheating, which the NBA player appeared to deny.
"Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much."
Looks like Khloe has enough birthday love to last her for a lifetime—or at least until next year!