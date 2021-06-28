Ed Sheeran Reveals Major Detail About Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Red Album

Weitere : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

Everything has changed—because Ed Sheeran spilled a major secret about Taylor Swift's re-recorded Red album.

As Swifties know all too well by now, the superstar singer is set to drop the updated version of her beloved record in November. But as fans eagerly await the album's release, Sheeran—who collaborated Swift on the 2012 Red track "Everything Has Changed"—just gave everyone another reason to celebrate.

During a June 27 interview on U.K. radio show The Official Big Top 40, Sheeran was asked when he'll re-record his duet with Swift for Red (Taylor's Version). His response? "I've already done it," he confirmed with a smile. "I've already recorded it."

Sheeran, who also joined Swift on The Red Tour, went on to tease, "Taylor's got a few surprises in store for you, I'll say that." In fact, fans on social media are pointing out that Sheeran and Swift wrote two songs together for Red, one of which didn't make the album. So, it's possible the unreleased track will make this new version of the album, given that it's set to feature 30 songs.