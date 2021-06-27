Allison Mack Apologizes and Seeks No Jail Time Days Before NXIVM Sex Cult Case Sentencing

Weitere : Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Racketeering in NXIVM Case

Smallville alum Allison Mack has issued another apology and is asking for no jail time days before her sentencing over her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult.

The 38-year-old former actress made her comments in a letter sent to a New York judge ahead of her hearing on Wednesday, June 30. In 2019, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection with her role in NXIVM. At the time, she tearfully said she was "very sorry for who I've hurt" through her "misguided adherence" to the teachings of Keith Raniere, the group's founder, who was sentenced last October to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking and other crimes.

"It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry," Mack echoed in her letter to the judge, filed as part of a sentencing memo on Friday, June 25 and obtained by E! News on Saturday, June 26. "I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."