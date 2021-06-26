Jennifer Lopez Looks Happier Than Ever With Ben Affleck on Date Night

Weitere : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Sweet Kiss at Family Dinner

Jennifer Lopez was all smiles on her latest date night with Ben Affleck.

On Friday, June 25, the two lovebirds were photographed out to dinner at the Mediterranean seafood restaurant Avra in Beverly Hills, Calif. J.Lo was seen smiling while sitting with the Oscar winner in the back seat of a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce after they exited the eatery. The 51-year-old actress and singer looked chic in a cream blazer over a matching top and khaki shorts, paired with black stiletto sandals. Affleck, 48, wore a casual black jacket over a green button-down shirt, dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

The two rekindled their romance more than a month ago and more than 17 years after they broke off their engagement in 2004. In recent weeks, J.Lo and Ben have been spotted out together several times, and a source close to the singer recently told E! News that she plans to move to Los Angeles, where both stars own homes, and has even looked at schools there for her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.