Jamie Lynn Spears’ Zoey 101 Co-Stars Send Love to Britney Spears After Testimony

Britney Spears spoke up on June 23 about her life while under a conservatorship, and now, Jamie Lynn Spears' co-stars from Zoey 101 are showing support for the "Stronger" singer.
One of Jamie Lynn's co-stars, Paul Butcher, who played her little brother Dustin on the show, posted a selfie on Instagram with the hashtag #FreeBritney.
He also wrote in the caption, "It breaks my heart hearing what Britney had to say and hearing what she's been through. From someone who's known her first hand, I used to be in awe and look up to her as a kid in pure wonder."
"She always had the kindest heart and has always had a magic about her, a light," he continued. "That magic deserves to be free to enjoy this world and truly shimmer like she always has."
"My prayer is that she gets to live the life SHE wants to live," Paul stated. "Sending you love and hoping for a brighter future for you."
Another Zoey 101 star, Alexa Nikolas, also expressed where she stands when it comes to Britney.
"I support her," she said on Instagram Stories, per Page Six. "This is so horrible," she said, describing Britney's allegations that she must retain an IUD, despite wanting to get pregnant.
Back in July 2020, the Zoey 101 cast reunited for an All That sketch and spoke to E! News exclusively about Britney's visits to the set while filming the Nickelodeon show.
"When Britney came to set, it was a big deal," Sean Flynn, who acted as Chase Matthews, said. "We were like, ‘Ok, this is Britney Spears!' Like, Jamie, you know, she was so big, especially at the time."
Chris Massey, who played Michael Barret in the show, recalled a time when his little brother and Disney Channel star Kyle Massey was "shooting hoops" with Britney on set of the kids' show.
"Britney, she's just so chill and made us feel comfortable," Paul remembered. "I never felt like there was any pressure that it's Britney Spears, she's just another human being like all of us. We all could respect that and she was so lovely to everybody, that it was easy."
Jamie Lynn reminisced to that time as well, and how she felt so "comfortable" on set.
"It was very normal for me, like she would come visit me on set," she recalled. "None of you ever made me feel uncomfortable in any way about it. Of course, we're all Britney fans, but y'all never made me feel like I was any different than any of y'all who were working on the show."
She described the pressures she felt growing up with an "iconic pop star" as her big sister.
"At times you feel like that's all that people see," she said. "When I came on set with them, I really felt like people were just treating me like another one of the kids on set. That was really special to me. Whether they were fans of Britney's or not, they treated me just like a normal person and I really loved that."
In her testimony, Britney said that she would like to sue her family, but did not specify who. Jamie Lynn has yet to respond to Britney's statements in front of the judge.