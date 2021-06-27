Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Relive Birthday Girl Khloe Kardashian's Sweetest Moments With Daughter True Thompson

Happy birthday, KoKo!

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her 37th birthday today, Sunday, June 27. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will undoubtedly receive tons of birthday love from her famous family members and three-year-old daughter True Thompson in honor of the occasion.

We couldn't think of a better way to commemorate the mogul mom's big day than by reliving her sweetest mommy-daughter moments with True.

From twinning in matching high-end Christian Dior outfits to enjoying pool time splashing around with cousins Chicago West and Dream Kardashian, fans can't get enough photos of Khloe and True's adorable antics and fun times. One thing's for sure: nothing is sweeter than this mother-daughter duo's bond and love for each other.

Just the other day, Khloe even shared precious new pics of True in honor of a big Instagram milestone. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I," Khloe wrote on June 25 with a gallery of kissy pics with True.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive Khloe and True's sweetest moments in honor of KoKo's birthday.

Soulmates

Khloe hugs True close in June 2021.

"Besties" Forever

True adorably gives Khloe a smooch on the cheek as Khloe celebrates reaching 158 million Instagram followers in June 2021. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I," Khloe captioned. 

Favorite Fendi

Khloe looked fantastic in a Fendi ensemble while holding three-year-old daughter True in June 2021.

Instagram
Cool Blue

Khloe and True were visions in navy with their identical Dior looks. Aunt Kim couldn't help but tease: "Who makes your outfits?" she playfully commented. 

Instagram
Dior, Darling

Khloe and True are twinning in Christian Dior outfits in May 2021. "Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloe captioned. 

Instagram
Happy 3rd Birthday True

Khloe and True play in a bounce house at the child's third birthday party.

Instagram
NYE 2020

Khloe and True ring in the new year with matching silver sequined outfits.

Instagram
Christmas Fun

True flashes the cutest smile ever while decorating cookies with her mom on Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Take Two

Gingerbread fun!

Instagram
An Important Message

"Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands!" Khloe penned on Instagram. "Stay safe out there"

Instagram
Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Instagram
Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Instagram
Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Instagram
Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.

Instagram
Cheetah Girls

The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.

