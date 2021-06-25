Prince Harry Returns to the U.K. for Princess Diana Statue Unveiling

Weitere : Meghan & Harry Received Funds From Prince Charles After Royal Exit

Prince Harry is ready to celebrate the life and legacy of Princess Diana.

On Friday, June 25, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed he arrived in the U.K. ahead of his late mother's 60th birthday. The father of two arrived in London before traveling to his and Meghan Markle's residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The prince will quarantine at the fully-remodeled cottage for five days before attending the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana, which will commemorate "the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," according to a statement from Kensington Palace."

Last August, Harry and older brother Prince William announced the tribute in a joint statement, revealing the statue will be installed at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, where people from all over the world can visit to "reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."