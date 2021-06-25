Here's Your First Look at Beyoncé's Upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park Swim Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The first sneak peek at Beyoncé's "Flex Park" swimwear capsule collection proves orange is definitely the new black!

After giving us the ultimate winter looks with her "Icy Park" collection last February, the "Drunk in Love" artist is making sure the Beyhive has everything they need to look and feel their best at the beach this summer.

Inspired by the nostalgia of muscle beach culture, the latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection will include clothing styles like women's swimsuits and coverups, plus men's swim shorts and shirts at priced from $45 to $75. For the first time in the singer's partnership with Adidas, you can score unisex slides priced at $75. Oh, and Queen Bey didn't forget about accessories! The upcoming drop will also feature unisex hats, a towel, water bottle and tote bag to complete your beach fit.